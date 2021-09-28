Roesch joins Netography as CEO

Netography announced that Martin Roesch has joined the company as CEO. With the addition of Roesch, CEO and co-founder Barrett Lyon will assume the role of Chief Architect and co-founder, alongside CTO and co-founder Dan Murphy.

Roesch is the creator of the open-source project Snort and the former founder, CEO, and CTO of Columbia-based network security firm Sourcefire. That company commercialized the Snort software and was a pioneer in the industry, leading the open-core business model, intrusion prevention systems, next-generation firewalls, context-driven network security, and cloud-based advanced anti-malware technologies. Cisco acquired Sourcefire in 2013, where Roesch served as Chief Architect in the Security Business Group. Since leaving Cisco in 2019, Roesch has served as an investor and advisor to numerous companies in the security and infrastructure space.

“As long-time industry collaborators, we are thrilled that Martin is joining Netography to help supercharge our growth at a time when we see strong market need and demand for our solution,” said Barrett Lyon, co-founder of Netography. “We both firmly believe that the traditional approaches to securing organizations no longer hold water. Today’s threat landscape and hybrid enterprise environments require radically new services rather than the current bolted-on features on top of existing decade-old solutions.”