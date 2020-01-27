Ribbon cut for HCGH expansion

Howard County General Hospital (HCGH) has officially opened its two-story, 50,000-square-foot expansion. The project houses a new entrance and waiting area for the emergency department, replaces observation and psychiatry units, and cost approximately $45 million.

Howard County General Hospital (HCGH), which serves approximately 220,000 people each year, is the only hospital in the county and often reaches capacity for medical and behavior health units, affecting wait times and overall experience. Emergency room staff (ER) sees nearly 80,000 people each year and 75 percent of hospitals visits come through the ER.

The expansion also includes more beds for the psychiatry unit, including additional private rooms, safety enhancements, patient amenities, modern treatment spaces and a new nurses’ station.

“Howard County General Hospital’s year-over-year increase in admissions was the highest of all of the 23 hospitals in the greater Baltimore region,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “This expansion is critical to provide greater access to health care, more efficient services for our community and ensure all our residents are healthy and thriving for years to come.”