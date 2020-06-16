Retail sector embraces reopening news

Executives in the retail and restaurant industries were excited to hear the reopening news and are busy preparing to make it a success.

“The Mall in Columbia is excited to welcome back our many guests and employees as we return to our ‘new normal.’ We will be implementing new measures to ensure the health and safety of all who walk through our doors,” said Barb Nicklas, senior general manager. “Now more than ever, we appreciate the tremendous partnership and support we continue to receive from the Howard County executive’s Office. On behalf of the mall, thank you for your patience as we get back to work.”

“Restaurants in Howard County are thrilled to offer indoor dining,” said Joe Barbera, owner of AIDA Bistro & Wine Bar. “This past week we have demonstrated to our guests that we are ready to open and offer great food and hospitality in safe environment.”

“We are relieved and excited to welcome people back,” said Jay Winer, owner of Savage Mill. “I appreciate the ongoing discussion with the county executive’s office.”