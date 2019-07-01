Reset: 50+ Expo becomes ‘Master Aging’

What has been known in Howard County for two decades as the 50+ Expo will be updated with a name change and will now be known as Master Aging. The next event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Howard Community College, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

While the former event eventually featured about 160 booths, it will now have about 62 vendors, as well as sponsors, to defray the cost of the event. “Major county agencies have been very supportive and will be involved, and will have their own staff on hand,” said Kim Henry, spokesperson for the Howard County Office on Aging.

The changes also involved making the 21st annual event “more educational, with a more interactive approach to aging,” said Henry, “For instance, the Howard County Health Department will offer more information about opioid addiction, as well as a place to turn in medications that are past their use date.” For more information, visit www.howardcountymd.gov/masteraging