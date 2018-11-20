Regent Healthcare Starts Dementia Program

Odenton-based Regent Healthcare has partnered with Shore Neurocognitive Health, of Easton, Md., to create CONNECTed Care, a dementia education and behavioral management training course for professional caregivers. Designed exclusively for Regent employees, this multi-level certification program, focuses on the unique challenges of providing in-home care for patients with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias throughout the disease process.

By implementing CONNECTed CARE, Regent hopes to increase positive outcomes for its clients, including better overall patient care, reduced hospital admissions and a possible reduction in use of psychiatric medication.