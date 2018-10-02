Odenton-based Regent Healthcare, which bills itself as the largest, non-franchised Home Care Agency in central Maryland, has completed the acquisition of Loving Touch Home Care, of Chestertown, on Maryland’s upper Eastern Shore. Under the agreement, Loving Touch will be absorbed by Regent, which will employ all former Loving Touch employees, including office staff and caregivers, and assume care for nearly all former Loving Touch clients.

Founded in 2008 and accredited by The Joint Commission, Regent Healthcare provides all levels of in-home companion, personal and skilled nursing care throughout central Maryland, Southern Maryland and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. With this acquisition, Regent will establish a local presence in Chestertown by taking over the office space previously leased by Loving Touch, which has served that area since 2013.