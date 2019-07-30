Red Alpha, iNovex join Columbia Gateway cybercommunity

Corporate Office Properties Trust has announced iNovex and Red Alpha will become the latest cybersecurity tenants at COPT’s newly renovated 6950 Columbia Gateway Drive this fall.

Both tenants are new to Columbia Gateway. Currently based in Hanover, iNovex is an information technology firm specializing in cybermission software development and data integration services; the company will occupy 11,900 square feet along with its Foundry, an open concept technology center for knowledge engineering research.

Red Alpha, an Annapolis Junction-based 8a technology services company that specializes in cyberintelligence and advanced data science technologies, will expand into 6,200 square feet in the same building.

The companies join a growing community of cybersecurity-focused firms leasing from COPT at Columbia Gateway. In recent weeks, Analysis Computing & Engineering Solutions and Sealing Technologies expanded their collective operations by 57% at 7134 Columbia Gateway Drive, which COPT redeveloped in 2018 using its trademarked CIRQL build-out. Additionally, Freedom Consulting Group recently leased 25,500 square feet at COPT’s 7061 Columbia Gateway Drive.