Recently awarded government contracts

Westat, Inc., Rockville, has won approximately $105 million in several contracts from the National Institutes of Health, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among others, for data processing, hosting, and related services, administrative management and general management consulting services, and research and development in the physical, engineering, and life sciences. https://www.westat.com/supplier-diversity-program

Melwood Horticultural Training Center Inc., Upper Marlboro, is awarded a $10,543,339 contract for custodial services at Naval Support Activity (NSA) in Annapolis by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command in Washington, D.C. https://www.melwood.org/contact-us

Leidos, Inc, Leidos Innovations Corp, Leidos Management Systems Designers, and Leidos Biomedical Research, Gaithersburg and Frederick, have won approximately $110 million in contracts from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Science Foundation, among others, for computer system design services, air traffic control, and facilities support services, and others. https://www.leidos.com/suppliers

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Baltimore, and 13 others are being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award maximum combined value of $2,500,000,000 construction contract for new construction, repair and renovation of commercial and institutional facilities at various government installations located in the southwestern US by the NAVFAC Southwest, San Diego, CA. https://www.whiting-turner.com/diversity-inclusion/trade-partners-and-suppliers/

T-Rex Consulting Corporation, College Park, won a $62,076,703 contract from the US Census Bureau for computer systems design services. https://www.trexsolutionsllc.com/contact-us/

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, has been awarded a $12,342,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages support by the Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker AFB, OK. https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/our-company/suppliers/united-states/intelligence-and-security/technology-solutions-services-inc

Optum Public Sector Solutions, Inc., Rockville, won $85 million worth of contracts from the Department of Veterans Affairs for direct health and medical insurance services. https://www.optum.com/contact.html

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sparks, was awarded a $14,904,000 contract by the US Department of Veterans Affairs for in-vitro diagnostic substance manufacturing. https://www.bd.com/en-us/company/trading-partners/bd-suppliers/supplier-diversity-program

Grunley Construction Co, Inc. Rockville, won a $6.3 million contract from the Smithsonian Institution for commercial and institutional building construction to be performed in Washington DC. https://www.grunley.com/subcontractors

FCN Inc., Rockville, has been awarded a $7,846,260 contract modification for the Endgame Endpoint Security program software subscription by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Joint-Base San Antonio-Lackland, TX. https://fcnit.com/contact-us/

Sodexo Management Inc., Gaithersburg, is awarded a $124,391,335 firm-fixed-price contract modification for the management and operation of mess halls in support of the Marine Corps Regional Garrison Food Services Program by the Marine Corps Installation Command, Arlington, VA. https://us.sodexo.com/contact.html

