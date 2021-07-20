Recently awarded government contracts

The following information regarding awarded contracts can be used to develop prime contractor, subcontractor and teaming partner relationships on these and other opportunities. The website for each awardee is also provided. For more information, contact TargetGov: 410-579-1346 x 325.

Precise Systems Inc., Lexington Park, is awarded an $83,196,677 contract for the operation, development, sustainment, training and management of the acquisition management system for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River. https://www.goprecise.com/partners.html

Leidos Inc., Gaithersburg, is awarded an $26,913,657 contract for ship-installation, integrated logistic support, fleet support, and life-cycle-sustainment of the Navy’s surface ship undersea warfare systems for the Naval Sea Systems Command, DC. https://www.leidos.com/company/partners

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, has been awarded a $79,800,000 contract for automated tank gauging, independent alarm system, and overfill protection equipment maintenance with the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Columbus, OH. https://www.baesystems.com/en/contactus

DigiFlight Inc., Columbia, was awarded a $13,802,929 contract for programmatic support for the Apache Attack Helicopter for the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL. https://digiflight.com/strategic-partners-2/

Compass Systems, Inc., Lexington Park, is awarded a $12,997,634 order that provides threat drivers, requirements analysis, engineering support, modeling and simulation analysis in support of command, control, and intelligence to enhance communications in the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. http://compass-sys-inc.com/contracts/

L3 Technologies, Millersville, is awarded a $24,702,510 contract for Navy equipment with the Naval Sea Systems Command, DC. https://www.l3harris.com/contact-us

Metro Paving Corp., Hyattsville, and two other companies will compete for each order of the $49,000,000 contract for road and construction work at Arlington National Cemetery with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, VA. https://metropaving.net/partners/

Grove Resource Solutions Inc., Frederick, and nine other companies will compete for task orders of a $47,330,220 contract for cybersecurity systems engineering support including software development and training, hardware engineering, network engineering, configuration management, and information assurance planning with the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, CA. https://grsi.com/contracts/

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, and 19 other companies will compete for task orders on a $950,000,000 contract for support of Range Threat Systems Branch, including Advanced Radar Threat Systems, Joint Treat Emitter and Branch Modernization programs with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, UT. https://www.amentum.com/joint-ventures-llcs/

Schuyler Line Navigation Co. LLC, Annapolis, and 10 other companies will compete for task orders on a $152,588,232 contract for international, commercial, multimodal transportation service between various continental U.S. and outside continental U.S. points and ports under the U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, IL. https://www.schuylerline.com/contact-us/

