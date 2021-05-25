Recently awarded government contracts

The following information is regarding awarded contracts can be used to develop prime contractor, subcontractor and teaming partner relationships on these and other opportunities. The website for each awardee is also provided. For more information, contact TargetGov: 410-579-1346 x 325.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Annapolis Junction, won a $42,536,432 contract for sustainment of the Cyber Mission Platform and future Generation-3 platform baselines and associated continuous integration/continuous delivery pipeline activities at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, TX. https://www2.northropgrumman.com/suppliers/Pages/DoingBusiness.aspx

Terasense Inc., Baltimore, won $25,000,000 contract to connect the Combat Capabilities Development Command with academia, industry and government agencies to facilitate the exchange of scientific ideas, the production of knowledge and the development of a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) workforce for the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground. https://terasense.com/contacts/

ASRC Federal Data Networx LLC, Beltsville, won $9,398,391 contract to support information technology services for the U.S. Army Dental Information Systems Center Corporate Dental Systems program office of the U.S. Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, TX. https://www.asrcfederal.com/our-partners/

Federal Resources Supply Co., Stevensville, was awarded a $14,601,733 contract for the procurement of 20 armored recovery vehicles, spare parts, technical manuals, training and maintenance for the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, MI. https://www.federalresources.com/vendors/

Compass Systems Inc., Lexington Park, won a $9,740,967 contract to provide research, development, design, analysis and integration of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance payloads in support of systems integration onto the Navy Research Laboratory P-3 test aircraft at The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, NJ. http://compass-sys-inc.com/contact-us/

Avian LLC, Lexington Park, is awarded a $10,963,853 contract to include design, execution, analysis, evaluation, and reporting of tests and experiments of aircraft, unmanned air systems, weapons, and weapons systems in support of the Systems Test and Experimentation Management Division, Services Integrated System Evaluation Experimentation and Test of The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, MD. https://www.avian.com/

Systems Application & Technologies Inc., Largo, won a $44,297,235 contract for aerial target flight services to the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, FL. https://www.sa-techinc.com/contact-us/

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Baltimore, won a $15,560,859 contract for configuration management changes on select Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) by the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC. https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-us/suppliers.html

Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, California, is awarded $143,198,723 contract for the logistics and repair support of MV-22B, CMV-22 (Navy) and CV-22 (Air Force) Osprey components for the Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, PA. http://www.boeingsuppliers.com/become.html

International Business Machines Corp., Bethesda, was awarded an $8,206,508 contract for information technology services and support to the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, NJ. https://www.ibm.com/partners/?lnk=hpmex_bupa

