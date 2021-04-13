Recently awarded government contracts

The following information is regarding awarded contracts can be used to develop prime contractor, subcontractor and teaming partner relationships on these and other opportunities. The website for each awardee is also provided. For more information, contact TargetGov: 410-579-1346 x 325.

Solution Engineering Associates Inc., Lexington Park, was awarded a $17,267,060 contract to provide engineering and technical support services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Flight Control and Flight Dynamics programs for The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, MD. http://www.seaincusa.com/contact_us

John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory LLC, Laurel, was awarded a $49,781,735 contract for a variety of technical areas associated with high-speed precision munitions for the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey. https://www.jhuapl.edu/OurWork/PartnerandSupplierResources

Phoenix International Holdings Inc., Largo, was awarded a $20,000,000 contract for worldwide undersea deep ocean search and recovery operations to support the Director of Ocean Engineering, Supervisor of Salvage and Diving at The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C. http://www.phnx-international.com/phnx/small-business-subcontracting-policy-statement/

Unity Technologies Corp., Myersville, has been awarded a $24,000,000 contract for professional support services for the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. https://unitytec.com/partnerships.html

Amentum Service Inc., Germantown, has been awarded a $18,308,694 contract to provide program support for Air Combat Command’s Unmanned Aircraft System Operations Center Support, for the US Airforce Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. https://www.amentum.com/supplier-diversity/

Eagle Systems Inc., California, was awarded a $26,903,222 contract to provide engineering, technical, administrative and program management support services for The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, MD. http://www.eaglesystems.net/contact-eagle-systems/

Garcia Information Systems Corp., White Plains, was awarded an $8,095,830 contract for engineering, technical, administrative, and programmatic management support for total life cycle management under the Joint Program Office for The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, MD. http://www.garciainfosys.com/contact.htm

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services, Rockville, was awarded a $140,430,072 contract providing systems engineering and equipment installation support services of command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence systems from the the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Webster Outlying Field Integrated Command, Control and Intel Division Patuxent River, MD. https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/our-company/bae-systems-inc/us-suppliers/us-supplier-diversity

Grunley Construction Co. Inc., Rockville, was awarded a $16,690,000 contract to design, build and construct a control tower and fire day station for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, MD. https://www.grunley.com/subcontractors

Smartronix, Inc., Hollywood, was awarded a $24,941,306 contract providing enterprise-wide information technology and cyber security (IT/CS) services to the Naval Air Warfare Center, Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. https://www.smartronix.com/doing-business/small-business.html

Gloria Larkin is President and CEO of TargetGov, American Express Procurement Advisor and a national expert in business development in the government markets. Email glorialarkinTG@targetgov.com, visit www.targetgov.com or call toll-free 1-866-579-1346 x 325 for more information.