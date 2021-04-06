Recently awarded government contracts

The following information is regarding awarded contracts can be used to develop prime contractor, subcontractor and teaming partner relationships on these and other opportunities. The website for each awardee is also provided. For more information, contact TargetGov: 410-579-1346 x 325.

ASRC Federal Field Services LLC, Beltsville, has been awarded a $21,654,522 contract for Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, base operation support for the Air Force in San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. https://www.asrcfederal.com/contact/

Textron Systems, Hunt Valley, has been awarded a $34,381,542 contract for engineering and technical support for the Unmanned Influence Sweep System Unmanned Surface Vehicle program for The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C. https://www.textronsystems.com/services-support/suppliers

Blind Industries & Services of Maryland, Baltimore, won a $11,505,000 contract for wind cold weather jackets for the Defense Logistics Agency, Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. https://www.bism.org/directory

Melwood Horticultural Training Center, Upper Marlboro, is awarded a $19,007,322 contract under the Ability One program for custodial, recycling and grounds maintenance support at federal installations within a 100-mile radius of the National Capitol Region for The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command in Washington, Washington, D.C. https://melwood.org/business-services/sub-contracting/

J.F. Taylor Inc., Lexington Park, is awarded a $28,164,077 contract to provide ship, air and combat integration and identification engineering services in support of the Combat Integration and Identification Systems Division of the Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Webster Outlying Field, MD for The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, MD. https://www.jfti.com/CONTACT-US

AXIS GeoSpatial LLC, Easton, won a $16,000,000 contract for photogrammetric and light detection and ranging surveying and mapping for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Missouri. https://www.axisgeospatial.com/contact-us/

Tribalco LLC, Bethesda, was awarded an $8,863,183 contract for support and services to manage the complete life-cycle of the Army Corps of Engineers radio communications mission for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama. http://www.tribalco.com/contact.html

Leidos Inc., Gaithersburg, was awarded $34,115,686 for contractor logistics support services for the Afghan Air Force and the Ministry of the Interior’s Special Mission Wing for the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. https://www.leidos.com/company/partners

Smartronix LLC, Hollywood, has been awarded a contract in the amount of $7,822,731 to provide continued Amazon Web Service cloud service support to the U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott AFB, Illinois. https://www.smartronix.com/about-us/partners/index.html

Walker Engineering Solutions, Annapolis; Phoenix Operations Group LLC, Woodbine; NEANY Inc., Hollywood, and 8 other companies have collectively been awarded a $51,000,000 contract for several technical requirement areas in a research and development environment for the Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. https://www.walkeres.com/contact-us/

Gloria Larkin is president and CEO of TargetGov.