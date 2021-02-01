Recently awarded government contracts

The following information regarding awarded contracts can be used to develop prime contractor, subcontractor and teaming partner relationships on these and other opportunities. The website for each awardee is also provided. For more information, contact TargetGov: 410-579-1346 x 325.

Boston Consulting Group, Bethesda, has been awarded a $29,978,698 contract to provide Marine Corps programs and resources support for their organizational requirements, resourcing, risk and reporting requirements. https://www.bcg.com/en-us/

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, was awarded a $68,290,284 contract to provide undergraduate initial entry rotary wing and selected graduate course flight training, simulator flight training and flight academics to the U.S. Army. https://www.amentum.com/contact-us/

Enveil Inc., Fulton, KeyW Corp., Hanover; Defense Architecture Systems Inc., Fulton, TeleCommunication Systems Inc., Annapolis, and 30 other companies have collectively been awarded a ceiling $950,000,000 contract by the U.S. Air Force to compete for future efforts associated with the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

AAI Corp., dba Textron Systems, Hunt Valley, was awarded a $36,680,072 contract for contractor logistics support for the Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System for the U.S. Army. https://www.textronsystems.com/contact

Clark Construction Group LLC, Bethesda, was awarded a $17,631,510 contract for design-build construction of the first and seventh floors of East Campus Building 2 at Fort Meade for the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). https://www.clarkconstruction.com/trade-contractors

ASRC Federal Data Network Technologies, Beltsville, was awarded a $249,000,000 contract to support program management activities across the Department of Defense High Performance Computing Modernization program for the U.S. Army. https://www.asrcfederal.com/contact/

MacFadden & Associates, Silver Spring, was awarded a $12,000,000 contract to provide administrative management and consulting services to the Agency for International Development (USAID) in Washington, D.C. https://www.macf.com/work-us

Master Security Company, LLC, Cockeysville, was awarded an $8,590,980 contract to provide security guards and patrol services to the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Procurement Operations in Ashburn. https://mastersecurity.us/contact/

Health Integrity, LLC, Easton, was awarded over $35,000,000 in contracts with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to provide professional, scientific, and technical services. https://www.qlarant.com/

The Leidos family of companies, Gaithersburg, were awarded over $160,000,000 in contracts to provide computer software support, engineering services, and custom programming services to various agencies in the Washington, Maryland and Virginia areas. https://www.leidos.com/company/partners

Orbital Sciences Corporation, Greenbelt, was awarded over $10,000,000 to provide engineering services to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. https://www2.northropgrumman.com/suppliers/Pages/DoingBusiness.aspx

IQ Solutions, Inc., Rockville, was awarded over $50,000,000 in contracts to provide publishing and marketing consulting services to the National Institutes of Health. https://www.iqsolutions.com/contact

The International Business Machines Corporation, Bethesda, was awarded over $120,000,000 in contracts to provide a variety of services including administrative management and general consulting, data processing, custom computer programming, professional and management development training, and other services to multiple agencies around the country. https://www.ibm.com/account/reg/us-en/signup?formid=urx-31576

