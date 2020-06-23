Rec & Parks reopening pavilions, more

To stay aligned with Gov. Larry Hogan’s Executive Order, Howard County Department of Recreation & Parks announced the reopening of additional outdoor activities and facilities, including games, tournaments, and park pavilions.

Effective now:

Games, tournaments, and scrimmages may begin for sports teams and field permit holders. Although athletes will be back on the fields, only parents/guardians may watch (bleachers will not be available). Spectators will be not permitted.

In addition, we have been advised by the Health Department to keep our water fountains turned off. Please make sure to bring water with you to the parks.

Effective Thursday, July 16:

After July 15, weddings may resume at Recreation & Parks facilities at 50% capacity with restrictions.

“We are now allowing larger adult and youth gatherings and events to stay in line with the Amended Maryland Department of Health Directive and Order Regarding Community, Recreation, Leisure, Cultural and Sporting Gatherings Events Executive Order,” said Director of Recreation & Parks Raul Delerme. “We encourage athletes, coaches and parents to maintain physical distance from one another on the sidelines and whenever possible and to follow CDC guidelines.”

Everyone visiting Howard County Parks are encouraged to wear face coverings and continue practicing physical distancing. A list of all Howard County Recreation & Parks’ closures and openings may be viewed at www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Recreation-and-Parks.