Real Time Medical Systems secures $20M in Series C funding

Real Time Medical Systems, of Linthicum, has announced the closing of $20 million in Series C round funding led by BASE Capital and SunBridge Capital. This new investment continues to advance Real Time’s interventional analytics platform and further accelerates its steady market growth.

Real Time’s interventional analytics platform enhances care coordination and clinical decision making through seamless EHR data interoperability between post-acute care (PAC) facilities and health systems, ACOs, and payers. Using live clinical alerts coupled with recommended interventions, Real Time enables care teams to reduce hospital admission rates, detect early signs of infectious diseases, and improve patient outcomes throughout the continuum of care.

“The health care industry is at a pivotal moment, which presents both significant challenges and tremendous opportunities,” said, executive chairman at Real Time. “This past year has shown that seamless care coordination and data interoperability are vital to improving patient care between varying clinical settings. This Series C investment will help us reach the next stage of growth to meet these challenges head on while further partnering with our customers to advance our innovative solutions.”

With the growing shift to value-based care, Real Time is expanding its playbook to deliver more enhanced data interoperability solutions to support the long-term success of PAC providers and their health care partners. Data transparency enables ACOs, hospitals and PAC network providers to drive better care coordination across the continuum while improving financial outcomes.

By tracking and sharing live EHR data (including narrative notes), Real Time bridges the gap between acute and PAC settings to improve patient outcomes, such as readmission rates and length of stay, and establish better standards of care and clinical workflows.