Rams Head leaving Savage Mill

The 20-year relationship between the Rams Head Tavern and Historic Savage Mill has ended. The non-renewal of the lease is a result of the impact the Coronavirus pandemic and difficulties of committing to long-term leases in today’s economic environment.

Rams Head executives plan to reprioritize their efforts toward the organization’s other restaurants and entertainment ventures, which include locations in Annapolis and Glen Burnie, and new properties in Key West, Fla.

Rams Head Savage opened in July 1999. The company is working with the former employees to assist them in remaining with the organization.

“We look forward to bringing a fresh concept to the newly available, three-level restaurant space and to continuing our long-held tradition of fostering small businesses at this premier location,” says Jay Winer, managing partner of Historic Savage Mill.