Quotient acquires Eden Consulting Group

Columbia-based Quotient, a technology solutions provider to the federal government, has acquired Eden Consulting Group (ECG).

Founded in 1996, ECG, of Crofton, has been a provider of project and program management, earned value management and risk management services to multiple federal agencies and private enterprises. Its services include project management systems implementation and support, multi-project Integrated Master Schedule (IMS) development and integration, resource and cost management, and Earned Value Management, among others. The ECG team will all continue in their roles to lead ECG business, which will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Quotient.

“The addition of ECG brings increased project management experience to Quotient,” said Quotient CEO Jodi Lare, CEO. “ECG’s strong past performance, and long-standing customer relationships will help fuel Quotient’s growth in the Federal sector and strengthens our leadership in delivering innovative, mission-critical solutions.”

“Quotient’s acquisition of ECG is another important step in executing our strategy of expanding our service offerings and growing our multi-agency presence,” said Lare, “ECG’s market-leading position in Maryland and customer-focused service align well with the business Quotient has built.”

“This merger brings exciting and rewarding changes to both ECG and Quotient’s customers. They will enjoy superior skill sets with an increased depth and breadth of services across all of the key information technology facets that every federal agency needs,” said ECG President and CEO David Eden. “We all anticipate that this merger of talented people and cutting-edge services is truly a winning formula.”