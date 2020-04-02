QuoLab advances security services

Columbia-based QuoLab Technologies has entered the market with a collaborative, data-centric security operations platform. Born from European Union-based services company, QuoScient, QuoLab provides solutions to the most pressing security challenges of our time; affording the ability to process data at scale and enable human operators to deliver on their mission efficiently.

Partners and key personnel responsible for the original platform design, Fabien Dombard and Daniel Young, will lead QuoLab to advance the security operations market in a truly proactive direction.

Security teams at global enterprises lack the tools necessary to synchronize their defense, and as a result, are inadequately positioned to protect their enterprise cyber landscape. Reactive operations leave the enterprise exposed to business threats representing themselves in various ways including cyberattacks, regulatory fines and burned out security professionals.

This challenge was felt acutely by Dombard during his time at one of the largest Global Financial Institutions. In response, he developed a platform that connected teams and technologies across the world, within a dedicated network, to enhance collaboration and enable proactive security. Using momentum from this experience, a new project was started in 2017 which evolved to become the QuoLab platform.

“This industry has a long history of capturing data and attempting to transform them into actionable intelligence,” said Dombard, Partner and CTO at QuoLab. “Our data sources continue to expand and investments in security tools, while constantly growing, cannot keep up, leaving teams buried and segmented. QuoLab breaks down the silos between security teams to embolden information sharing while translating threat data into relevant, actionable intelligence.”