QuickCode.ai receives $2M from DataTribe

QuickCode.ai has raised $2 million in seed funding from DataTribe, a Maple Lawn-based global cyber foundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and data science companies. QuickCode.ai won the 2021 DataTribe Challenge in early November 2021, for the company’s innovative approach to enabling organizations to unlock the insights trapped in text data to solve the data-labeling bottleneck that is inherent when deploying artificial intelligence applications at scale.

“We’re excited to announce our latest investment in QuickCode.ai, winners of the fourth-annual DataTribe Challenge. Given our focus on over-the-horizon cyber and data science companies, Quickcode.ai is a great fit,” said John Funge, managing director at DataTribe. “We’re looking forward to working closely with Quickcode as they address maybe the most important part of machine learning: ensuring the highest possible quality training data and making sure models don’t drift over time.”

QuickCode.ai software helps solve the problem of getting the right kind of labeled training data, resulting in more accurate and less biased machine learning models. The solution uses its machine learning method to target and create datasets for text-based machine learning algorithms, focusing users on finding the most representative data, including the hard-to-label and edge cases. The platform makes it dramatically more efficient for experts to precisely identify the right training data, thereby improving label quality while reducing labeling time and ultimately resulting in more accurate models.

This relationship will open doors for QuickCode.ai’s long-term vision for the business itself to be used not only to improve efficiencies and accuracy in machine learning development pipelines, but also to identify and mitigate model drift in operational pipelines.