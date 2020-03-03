Quantum Alliance to boost quantum science

The Maryland Quantum Alliance – a regional consortium of quantum scientists and engineers from across academia, national laboratories and industry – has launched. Led by the University of Maryland, College Park (UMD), members of this alliance will drive quantum science discovery and innovation, develop pioneering quantum technologies and train the quantum workforce of tomorrow for the state of Maryland, the region and the nation.

The announcement comes at a time when quantum science research is expanding beyond physics into materials science, engineering, computer science and chemistry. Scientists across these disciplines are finding ways to exploit quantum physics to build powerful computers, develop secure communication networks and improve sensing capabilities. In the future, quantum technology may also impact fields like artificial intelligence and medicine.

“With our great strength in quantum science, computing and innovation, we are well positioned to lead this initiative,” said University of Maryland President Wallace Loh. “By combining the strength of neighboring universities, federal labs and businesses, this initiative can make the whole region into a quantum powerhouse.”

UMD hosts five collaborative research centers focused on different aspects of quantum science and technology: The Joint Quantum Institute (JQI) and the Joint Center for Quantum Information and Computer Science (QuICS) are collaborations with the National Institute of Standards and Technology; the Quantum Technology Center (QTC) brings together UMD engineers and physicists to work on translating quantum physics into transformational new technologies; the Condensed Matter Theory Center has made pioneering contributions to topological approaches to quantum computing; and the Quantum Materials Center explores superconductors and novel quantum materials to enable new technology devices.

UMD played a key role in advocating for last year’s National Quantum Initiative Act that positions quantum information science and technology at the top of the U.S. science and technology agenda and provides $1.275 billion over five years for research.

The university also is part of the Quantum Information Edge, a new nationwide alliance of U.S. national labs, universities and industry launched to advance the frontiers of quantum computing systems. The alliance is comprised of UMD; UMBC; Morgan State University; The Johns Hopkins University; George Mason University; The MITRE Corp.; The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory; CCDC Army Research Laboratory; Northrop Grumman Corp.; Lockheed Martin; IonQ; Qrypt; Booz Allen Hamilton; and Amazon Web Services.