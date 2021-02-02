PrideStaff opens in Columbia to increase employment

PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, opened in Columbia on Feb. 1.

The new office will offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of professional and light industrial disciplines for employers and job seekers in central Maryland.

“I’m excited to be part of PrideStaff’s expansion, building business relationships in my community and helping job seekers find meaningful employment in this economy,” said Aaron Silver, owner/strategic-partner of the Columbia office. “As the first PrideStaff office in Maryland, I’m proud to bring PrideStaff’s national resources, proven processes and personal service to this market.”

He added, “My military, logistics and consulting background has prepared me to appreciate the challenges my clients face and to design workforce and hiring solutions that create mutual wins – helping all parties achieve their goals.”

As a national staffing services organization, PrideStaff aims to recruit superior light industrial and professional candidates for employers.

PrideStaff consistently ranks among the highest one percent of staffing firms in the industry.