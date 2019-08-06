Prevailion secures $10M investment, expanding to Columbia

Prevailion, a cybersecurity company, announced completion of its Series A funding led by AllegisCyber, a Silicon Valley and Fulton-based cybersecurity venture firm. Previous investor DataTribe, a cybersecurity company also based in Fulton, also participated in this round.

Prevailion raised its $2M seed round from DataTribe less than 12 months ago at the inaugural DataTribe Challenge.

“Prevailion’s unique technology materially changes the dynamic between defenders and attackers where time-to-action is essential to effective cyber defense. On average, cyber compromises are discovered 270 days after an initial breach, giving attackers a nine-month head-start on the defenders. Prevailion’s platform identifies breaches at the time of compromise, or even as an adversarial campaign is being prepared, with deep intelligence and zero false positives. Their technology is truly a breakthrough in cyber defense,” said Bob Ackerman, founder and managing director of AllegisCyber and DataTribe co-founder.

Prevailion is using the new funding to grow their executive ranks. In addition to investing in engineering and sales executives and recently added Vice President of Tailored Intelligence Adam Flatley. He will be joined by David Maynor, senior director of intelligence operations; Nate Winslow, technical director of intelligence operations, and Danny Adamitis, director of intelligence analysis; and will also continue to grow their internal and external legal, policy and operational expertise and is promoting Elizabeth Wharton to vice president of operations and strategy.

Prevalion will also be expanding into new offices in Columbia.