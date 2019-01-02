Preschool/Child Care fair set for Jan. 27

The 2019 Preschool/Child Care Information Fair, Children On Board, will provide parents, guardians, grandparents and child care personnel with one-stop shopping for information on child care, pre-school and summer programs, as well as the opportunity for personal contact with teachers and program directors. The event will be presented at Ten Oaks Ballroom, Clarksville, on Sunday, Jan. 27, from 1– 4 p.m.

Admission is free. Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable food item or unopened diapers to donate to the Howard County Food Bank. The 2019 Parent’s Guide to Howard County will be distributed at the event free of charge. For more information, call 410-313-1940, e-mail children@howardcountymd.gov or visit https://www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Community-Resources-and-Services/Office-of-Children-and-Families/Events/Children-On-Board-Child-Care-and-Preschool-Fair.