Preakness postponed, InfieldFest cancelled

“In the meantime, we have made the decision to cancel InfieldFest 2020. InfieldFest is a vibrant and cherished event for Baltimore City that brings together thousands of fans for legendary performances, unique hospitality and curated activations during the historic Preakness Stakes. This was a difficult decision but we are confident that it was the right one. We look forward to celebrating InfieldFest 2021 next year.

“The guest services team has been in contact with fans who have purchased InfieldFest 2020 tickets to inform them of the decision and to provide them with options for their tickets including, a full refund, a transfer of their InfieldFest 2020 ticket to InfieldFest 2021 and the option to transfer their InfieldFest 2020 ticket for a seated ticket at Preakness 145. For more information, please contact our ticketing office at tickets@marylandracing.com or by calling 877-206-8042 between the hours of 10 a.m.–5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by visiting www.infieldfest.com.”