Preakness postponed, InfieldFest cancelled

The Stronach Group announced that the 2020 Preakness has been postponed and Infestfield 2020 cancelled.
“The Stronach Group and the Maryland Jockey Club are continuing to work with our key stakeholders to explore all options to set a new date for the running of Preakness 145. Our first priority in these difficult times is the health and well-being of our customers, our vendors, our employees and the horses we all love. A decision will be made on a new date for Preakness 145 and will take into consideration all of the recommended best practices from local and governmental health authorities to protect our community.
“In the meantime, we have made the decision to cancel InfieldFest 2020. InfieldFest is a vibrant and cherished event for Baltimore City that brings together thousands of fans for legendary performances, unique hospitality and curated activations during the historic Preakness Stakes. This was a difficult decision but we are confident that it was the right one. We look forward to celebrating InfieldFest 2021 next year.
“The guest services team has been in contact with fans who have purchased InfieldFest 2020 tickets to inform them of the decision and to provide them with options for their tickets including, a full refund, a transfer of their InfieldFest 2020 ticket to InfieldFest 2021 and the option to transfer their InfieldFest 2020 ticket for a seated ticket at Preakness 145. For more information, please contact our ticketing office at tickets@marylandracing.com or by calling 877-206-8042 between the hours of 10 a.m.–5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by visiting www.infieldfest.com.”