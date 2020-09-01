Port sets record for most container moves

A new record was recently set at the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore’s Seagirt Marine Terminal, with 5,536 container moves conducted by longshore workers handling the Maersk Edinburgh during three days, with the final move completed at 11 p.m.

It was the largest number of moves for a single ship in the Port’s 314-year history, surging past the previous record of 5,181 moves set last year. Container moves are the number of times an imported container is unloaded from a ship, as well as when an export or empty container is loaded onto a ship.

“This record container activity is a significant milestone for the Port of Baltimore and a sign that the maritime shipping industry is coming back and fueling Maryland’s economic recovery,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “The container growth at the Port of Baltimore shows the benefits of public-private partnerships in delivering infrastructure more quickly and stretching state and federal dollars by also relieving the state of the long-term infrastructure maintenance costs.”

The Maersk Edinburgh has a capacity of 13,092 20-foot Equivalent Unit containers. The supersized vessel arrived at the Port of Baltimore on Sunday, Aug. 16 and departed Wednesday, Aug. 19. Maersk Line is a member of the 2M shipping alliance with Mediterranean Shipping Co., which also includes a strategic cooperation slot sharing arrangement with another global shipping line, ZIM Line.

In addition, increases in cargo volumes and new and returning business from national retailers helped the port surge to significantly higher month-over-month numbers in July, signaling a continued rebound from the impact of the COVID-19 emergency. New figures for July show the port’s state-owned, public marine terminals saw double-digit increases compared to the previous month for autos/light trucks, roll on/roll off farm and construction equipment, containers and general cargo.

“The positive trends we’re seeing at the Port of Baltimore give us confidence that Maryland’s economy is recovering in a big way,” said Hogan. “We’re seeing new records for container moves and noteworthy cargo increases ― all strong signs of consumer confidence.”

While down compared to last year, cargo counts have grown steadily in recent months. In July, key categories at the Port’s public marine terminals saw increases compared to June: