Port posts strong August

The state-owned, public marine terminals of the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore continue to rebound from recent low points during the COVID-19 pandemic. New figures for August show significant increases for autos and light trucks, containers, roll on/roll off farm and construction machinery and general cargo compared to May and June when volumes were at their lowest.
Positive Trends From COVID-19 Lows
While cargo volumes overall remain down year-over-year, August numbers show a significant jump in several categories compared to June, when volumes hit a low point for container volumes and general cargo and roll on/foll off tonnage. Compared to June, August numbers are:
- General cargo (842,882 tons) +14.9 percent
- Containers (51,429 boxes) +8.5 percent
- Roll on/roll off (54,419 tons) +10.2 percent
Automobiles/Light Trucks Arriving After May Lows
- Autos/Light Trucks (39,964 units) +126.5 percent
The August performance included a new record at the Port, as longshore workers at the Seagirt Marine Terminal handled 5,320 container moves from the massive vessel Maersk Edinburgh. It was the largest number of moves for a single ship in the Port’s 314-year history.
As Maryland continues its recovery, the Port of Baltimore is seeing new business and increased business from existing customers. Examples include:
- General Electric – The Port is handling vessels carrying 15 heat recovery steam generators for General Electric. Future vessels are due to arrive in October and November. This includes heavy machinery that moves directly ship to the Port’s on-dock rail network.
- Siemens – The Port is handling massive 385,000-pound transformers. These are also being discharged direct from ship to rail.
- Elliott Turbo – 90,000-pound transformers are being handled for export.
- UPM – Finland-based UPM, one the Port’s top forest product customers, reported that August was their best month to date for 2020 at its Balterm facility at the Port’s South Locust Point Marine Terminal. UPM new business through the Port of Baltimore includes an estimated 40,000 tons in rolled paper annually from Germany.