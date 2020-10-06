Port posts strong August

The state-owned, public marine terminals of the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore continue to rebound from recent low points during the COVID-19 pandemic. New figures for August show significant increases for autos and light trucks, containers, roll on/roll off farm and construction machinery and general cargo compared to May and June when volumes were at their lowest.

Positive Trends From COVID-19 Lows

While cargo volumes overall remain down year-over-year, August numbers show a significant jump in several categories compared to June, when volumes hit a low point for container volumes and general cargo and roll on/foll off tonnage. Compared to June, August numbers are:

General cargo (842,882 tons) +14.9 percent

Containers (51,429 boxes) +8.5 percent

Roll on/roll off (54,419 tons) +10.2 percent

Automobiles/Light Trucks Arriving After May Lows

Autos/Light Trucks (39,964 units) +126.5 percent

The August performance included a new record at the Port, as longshore workers at the Seagirt Marine Terminal handled 5,320 container moves from the massive vessel Maersk Edinburgh. It was the largest number of moves for a single ship in the Port’s 314-year history.

As Maryland continues its recovery, the Port of Baltimore is seeing new business and increased business from existing customers. Examples include: