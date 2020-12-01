Port again receives top security rating

For the 12th consecutive year, the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore’s state-owned, public marine terminals received a top security grade during an annual assessment by the U.S. Coast Guard. The assessment reviewed security procedures and protocols at the six public marine terminals: Dundalk, Seagirt, North Locust Point, South Locust Point (including the cruise passenger terminal), Fairfield and Masonville.

Each year U.S. Coast Guard Sector Maryland conducts an inspection to ensure compliance of federal security regulations. The visual inspection includes a review of access control procedures and makes certain physical security fixtures, such as high-mast lighting and fencing, are up to federal security standards.

In recent years, MDOT Maryland Port Administration (MDOT MPA), which oversees the Port’s public marine terminals, has implemented security enhancements including closed circuit television, cyber security initiatives and stronger access control technologies.

The Port of Baltimore generates about 15,300 direct jobs, with nearly 140,000 jobs overall linked to Port activities. Last year the Port handled a record 43.6 million tons of cargo, including more than 11 million tons of general cargo at the state-owned, public terminals. The Port ranks first among the nation’s ports for volume of autos and light trucks, roll on/roll off heavy farm and construction machinery, and imported gypsum. It ranks 11th among major U.S. ports for cargo handled and ninth for total cargo value.