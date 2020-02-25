Pop-Up Hotel Coming to Columbia’s Merriweather District

Washington, D.C.-based WhyHotel is expanding its alternative lodging services to an apartment complex in Columbia. The company is launching what is known as a pop-up hotel at Juniper, the first apartment complex in the Merriweather District.

Billed as an alternative to traditional hotels and AirBnBs, pop-up hotels are placed in new luxury rental apartment buildings that can often take several months to more than year to reach close to 100 percent occupancy. While staying at the properties, clients have access to all of the complex’s amenities.

WhyHotel will temporarily manage several dozen units at Juniper, which is owned by The Howard Hughes Corp., beginning in April. The company also operates pop-up hotels in Tysons and Arlington, in Virginia; Seattle, Wash.; and will soon in March, in Houston. The company also lists on its web site three hotels that have closed, in Arlington, Va.; Baltimore and Washington.