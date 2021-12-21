PLAY adds international service at BWI Marshall

Iceland-based PLAY has launched ticket sales for flights to and from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and Boston Logan International Airport to the air carrier’s European destinations including Iceland, London, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Brussels, Stavanger, Trondheim, Gothenburg and more.

Flight service from BWI Marshall will begin on April 20, 2022, and service from Boston Logan will begin on May 11, 2022. This is a significant milestone for PLAY and marks the second phase of the airline´s business model by offering consumers the option to connect via Iceland to multiple destinations in Europe and North America.

By adding the markets to the network, PLAY will operate to 24 destinations in Europe and the U.S. next year. PLAY will use new Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft that fit PLAY‘s business model perfectly and are known for having 10-15 percent lower fuel consumption and associated CO2 emissions compared to current single-aisle aircraft.

“Travelers around the world are hungry to venture to new destinations and recent data shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans are planning their next vacations, with international destinations top of mind. We’re proud to expand PLAY´s service to the United States with services to and from Boston and Baltimore/Washington, D.C., offering both American and European travelers a new way to reach iconic destinations. With our reliable and affordable flights, travelers can better enjoy their destination rather than overspending on the flight to get there,” said Birgir Jónsson, PLAY’s CEO.