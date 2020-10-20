Planet Fitness to host Columbia grand opening

Planet Fitness will hold a week-long grand opening celebration at its new Columbia location. The company’s first club in Howard County and 41st club in Maryland, the 16,776-square-foot gym is in Dobbin Center.

Planet Fitness Columbia features state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, a 30-minute express circuit, fully-equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, hydro-massage beds, massage chairs and other features in what it bills as “a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Howard County Chamber of Commerce will take place Oct. 22, from noon to 1 p.m., and will include a $500 check presentation to the Laurel Boys and Girls Club.

In addition to the festivities, the grand opening will serve as an opportunity to see enhanced protocols in place to get members back to the Judgement Free Zone in the safest way possible. Planet Fitness has implemented such measures as required facemasks, increased sanitation, employee temperature checks, touchless check-in featuring COVID-19 wellness questions for all members and guests, signage promoting Social Fitnessing throughout the facility, and Crowd Meter on Planet Fitness’ mobile app that allows members to check club capacity before coming into the gym.