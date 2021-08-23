Planet Fitness opens in Ellicott City

Planet Fitness, one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers, has announced the opening of its Ellicott City club at 8450 Baltimore National Pike.

Open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the 21,704-square-foot club features state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, tanning beds and more in what it bills as “a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment.”

The Ellicott City club, which is the second Planet Fitness club in Howard County and the 24th Planet Fitness club in the Baltimore Metropolitan Area, operates with enhanced protocols for working out in the safest way possible including increased sanitation, touchless check-in and the Crowd Meter on Planet Fitness’ App that allows members to check club capacity before coming into the gym.

As an introductory special, members can join for $1 down, $10 a month for the single-club Classic membership or $0 down, $22.99 for the multi-club PF Black Card membership with no commitment through Aug. 31. Registration is available in-person at the club or online at www.planetfitness.com/gyms/ellicott-city-md. Membership includes free small group fitness instruction by a certified trainer through the pe@pf program.

Additionally, PF Black Card membership includes the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to all 2,000-plus Planet Fitness locations in all 50 states, as well as access to massage beds, chairs and tanning, among other benefits, which vary by location and pending local restrictions.