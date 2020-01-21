Planet Fitness coming to Columbia

Planet Fitness – one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand – will open a club in Howard County this March. The 16,776-square-foot facility will open in Dobbin Center at 6475-101 H East Dobbin Road, Columbia.

The new locations will be the 41st Planet Fitness club in Maryland and the 32nd owned and operated by PF Growth Partners, of Timonium. The location will be open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Columbia club will offer state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, tanning beds, a Total Body Enhancement booth and more.