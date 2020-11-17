Pittman tabs Awad for Arundel police

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has chosen Hyattsville Police Chief Amal Awad as his selection for Anne Arundel County Chief of Police. Awad began her career 30 years ago as a patrol officer in Prince George’s County; today, she serves as Chief of Police for the City of Hyattsville. She served as Chief of Staff on the Anne Arundel County Police Department from 2013-14, serving alongside now-Acting Chief William Lowry under Chief Kevin Davis.

In her 23-years on the Prince George’s County department Awad gained experience in every aspect of policing, serving as a district commander, shift commander, special assignment team supervisor, robbery suppression team supervisor and executive officer at headquarters.

During that time, she was awarded both her bachelor’s and master’s degree, with honors, in management from The Johns Hopkins School of Education. At her 2011 graduation, she was awarded the school’s Leadership Award, conferred upon only one graduate each year. More recently, she completed training at the Police Executive Research Forum Senior Management Institute and the International Association of Chiefs of Police Women’s Leadership Institute.