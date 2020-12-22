Pittman revises order for restaurants

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced changes to Executive Order #39, which went into effect at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16. The executive order enacts the new COVID-19 restrictions announced on Dec. 10. The revisions permit outdoor dining, provided that no more than 50 percent of tent sides are down and all COVID-19 social distancing and safety protocols are followed.

The amended and restated executive order also clarifies restrictions and policies around sports practices, bingo halls, and indoor ice rinks and roller rinks. “The revisions … resulted from the input we received from business and community stakeholders,” said Pittman. “Hospitalization projections and the impact of our actions on those numbers are the primary drivers of our policies, but we must also do everything in our power to assist the county residents who have suffered most throughout this pandemic – our low wage workers.”

In addition to the changes in this executive order, Pittman will submit a request to the County Council to include $2 million of supplemental funding to create the Restaurant Workers Humanitarian Relief Fund. This program will expand the debit card distribution program that is managed by Anne Arundel County Workforce Development.

Pittman is strongly encouraging all county residents who are in financial distress to call for assistance at 410-222-FOOD. Staff can inform residents what programs are available and help them sign up. The complete text of the amended and restated Executive Order #39 and an updated Frequently Asked Questions document will be available shortly on the county’s Road to Recovery website at www.aacounty.org/coronavirus/road-to-recovery.