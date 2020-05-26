Pittman opens more Anne Arundel retail businesses

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced new measures the county intends to take to begin the process of opening barber shops, beauty salons and other “non-essential” retail businesses on Monday, June 1.

Pittman’s announcement comes after two meetings of his recovery work group, discussions with county health officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, and input from other business and community leaders.

Anne Arundel County will become the first Maryland county to set maximum occupancy for non-essential retail businesses based on gross square footage, which has a direct relationship to safe social distancing requirements. The Phase One reopening actions announced today remain contingent on continued progress on public health metrics.

“This action allows small businesses to operate and people to get back to work, while limiting the potential spread of the virus,” said Pittman. “We all want this to succeed, so I am confident that our business owners, employees, and customers will comply with safety guidelines and help our county businesses reopen responsibly.”

Non-essential businesses are currently operating under county Executive Order #21, which allows curbside pickup only. Beginning June 1, these businesses will be allowed to open to customers. The maximum number of occupants (customers and employees) will be calculated based on 150 square feet per person. Businesses will be required to have protective measures in place regarding physical distancing and face coverings will be required for everyone in the store. Specific details and guidance are being prepared by the county Department of Health and will be released next week.