Pittman begins FY’22 budget planning

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman will host seven online Budget Town Halls during the next month to discuss the upcoming fiscal 2022 budget. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town halls will be conducted by videoconference this year.

As with past years, each meeting will focus on an individual County Council district and feature opening remarks from Pittman and the councilmember representing the district. He will give a brief budget overview presentation and then attendees will be invited to make public comments.

Pittman also officially named Chris Trumbauer as county budget officer. Trumbauer has been acting budget officer since Oct. 12.

In addition to his new role, Trumbauer will continue to serve as a senior policy advisor to the Pittman.

The county’s interactive budget tool has been updated and is now live at aacounty.org/yourbudget. Users are able to see how the county’s tax rates compare to other counties, examine revenue and expenses of the current year’s budget, explore approximate costs of programs, equipment, and staff positions, and adjust tax rates and add expenses to calculate the fiscal impact.

Pittman will introduce the budget on April 30, in accordance with the county charter. The county council then has until June 15 to deliberate and pass a balanced budget.

The schedule of the Budget Town Halls is as follows (the full schedule is available at aacounty.org/budgettownhalls).