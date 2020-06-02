Pittman announces more reopenings

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman reopened restaurants and bars May 29, under state guidelines. He also advanced the date for the opening of retail businesses to coincide with restaurants.

“I am able to make these announcements … because our public health recovery metrics have improved, and our staff has delivered the regulatory changes needed to move forward more quickly than expected,” said Pittman. “We are able to move from the blunt tools of shutdown to the sharper tools of testing, contact tracing, and innovative safety measures that our businesses have developed.”

Pittman put these changes into the context of the long-term pandemic response at the county Emergency Operations Center in Glen Burnie. The specific actions are:

As of Friday, May 29:

Non-essential businesses that are currently operating under curbside pickup only may open to customers. The maximum number of occupants (customers and employees) will be calculated based on 150 square feet per person. Businesses will be required to have protective measures in place regarding physical distancing and face coverings will be required for everyone in the store. Specific details and guidance are available on the county’s Road to Recovery web page (www.aacounty.org/coronavirus/road-to-recovery/index.html).

Foodservice establishments, which include restaurants, bars, and social clubs with dining facilities, may serve food and beverages for consumption in outdoor seating areas in accordance with state guidance. The county Office of Planning and Zoning will authorize outdoor seating for food and beverage service uses as a temporary use for up to 180 days, until or unless the emergency is lifted or revised by Executive Order. A permit application is not required for this temporary use, if it complies with specific criteria. Specific details and guidance are available on the county’s Road to Recovery web page.

Barbers and beauty salons may open for hair services only. The maximum number of occupants will be calculated based on 100 gross square feet per person due to the small footprint of many facilities and the necessity of closer personal interaction for services to be provided. Specific details and guidance are available on the county’s Road to Recovery web page.

The following remain closed until further notice:

Senior Centers

Fitness Centers

Movie Theaters (including “pop-up” drive-in theaters)

Shopping Malls

Nail Salons

Playgrounds

County park visitors’ centers

County park restrooms

Indoor aquatic centers

Recreation centers