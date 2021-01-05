Pittman announces CARES funds for schools

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced approximately $1.4 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for Anne Arundel County Public Schools for costs related to the COVID-19 virus. This assistance will pay for cleaning and sanitation supplies, food services supplies, software to facilitate digital classes, and overtime costs for information technology personnel. These costs were not covered under the school system’s direct CARES appropriation from the U.S. Treasury earlier in the year.

The funds total $1,393,364 and will be used to reimburse school system costs in a variety of categories, including personal protective equipment; health and safety; additional digital content to enhance virtual learning; and additional hours for information technology technicians to prepare and image Chromebooks for e-Learning.