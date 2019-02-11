Pittman announces budget town hall meetings

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced seven community town hall meetings to discuss the upcoming county budget. One meeting will be held in each County Council district, in collaboration with its councilmember. The county executive will introduce the budget on May 1, in accordance with the county charter; the County Council then has 45 days to deliberate and pass a balanced budget.

The schedule of the meetings is as follows.

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 6-8 p.m.

District 7: Southern High School auditorium (Councilmember Jessica Haire)

Tuesday, March 5, 6-8 p.m.

District 4: Arundel High School Auditorium (Councilmember Andrew Pruski)

Thursday, March 7, 6-8 p.m.

District 2: Glen Burnie High School Auditorium (Councilmember Allison Pickard)

Tuesday, March 12, 6-8 p.m.

District 3: Northeast High School Cafeteria (Councilmember Nathan Volke)

Wednesday, March 20, 6-8 p.m.

District 1: Lindale Middle School Auditorium (Councilmember Sarah Lacey)

Tuesday, March 26, 6-8 p.m.

District 5: Severna Park High School Auditorium (Councilmember Amanda Fiedler)

Thursday, March 28, 6-8 p.m.

District 6: Annapolis High School Auditorium (Councilmember Lisa Rodvien)