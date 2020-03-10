Pilot program targets clean energy

The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) has launched the new Resilient Maryland pilot program that combines clean energy technology, such as combined heat and power, energy storage, solar and similar technologies to enable essential services and organizations to resist power disruptions and outages. Applications are due by May 1.

Resilient Maryland encourages clean energy technologies such as advanced combined heat and power, microgrids, resiliency hubs and resilient facility power systems. Sample projects include local governments seeking to bolster essential services (e.g., emergency shelters, fire/rescue) or economic development; low and moderate-income communities establishing safe shelters; or hospitals and retirement communities requiring islanding capabilities to reduce loss of life during emergencies. Any organization seeking affordable and clean energy that is highly reliable and resilient can benefit from this pilot program.

“Historically, Maryland has imported most of our energy from out of state coal-fired power plants,” said MEA Director Mary Beth Tung.” The Resilient Maryland pilot offers a unique opportunity for innovation right here in Maryland across a variety of clean energy alternatives, reducing both financial risk and total project costs.”

The pilot program incorporates input from local stakeholders interested in developing new clean or distributed energy resources projects that provide broad benefits. Co-locating energy generation near customers will help businesses, governments, and other organizations mitigate power outages and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For more information, visit https://energy.maryland.gov/business/Pages/ResilientMaryland.aspx .