Permit request rejected; Tastee Diner Lives

The Laurel Board of Appeals was scheduled to hear an application for a Special Exception application on Dec. 20 concerning a request to allow the opening of a medical cannabis dispensary at 118 Washington Boulevard, home of the Tastee Diner.

However, in a surprise twist to the saga, city planning commissioners rejected a permit that would have turned the city landmark into a marijuana dispensary.

The five-member commission voted unanimously to deny the permit sought by Pure Hana Synergy, pointing out that there is already medical cannabis dispensary operating nearby, with a second set to open in the neighborhood soon.