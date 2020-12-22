Pepco signs lease at Waugh Chapel

Pepco Government Services has signed a lease for 6,000 square feet at Waugh Chapel Business Park, a 226,000 square feet of flex/R&D space in a mixed-use business community. It is being developed in a joint partnership between St. John Properties and Reliable Contracting Co.

A division of Exelon Generation Co., Pepco Government Services is relocating from Lanham in Prince George’s County, and will move into 983 Waugh Chapel Way, a 33,120-square-foot single-story building. The company also leases space with St. John at Westview Business Park, in Frederick.

“Leasing activity throughout our Anne Arundel County portfolio remains strong and this lease with Pepco Government Services represents an excellent user for at Waugh Chapel Business Park,” said Sean Doordan, senior vice president of leasing and acquisitions for St. John.