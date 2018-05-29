Kelehan Receives TDR

Leadership in Law Award

Kevin Kelehan, a partner with Carney, Kelehan, Bresler, Bennett & Scherr, of Columbia, has received the 2018 Leadership in Law Award from The Daily Record (TDR). Kelehan focuses on real estate law, primarily real estate finance and affordable housing.

Buckley to Nominate Sutherland as City Manager

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley will nominate long-time Anne Arundel County Auditor Teresa Owen Sutherland as the new city manager. If approved by the members of the Annapolis City Council during its April 9 council meeting, she would begin work on April 19. She would be the city’s first appointed female city manager.

“One of the greatest challenges facing the City of Annapolis is fiscal soundness. We are facing a structural deficit, and there is no one better qualified to help guide the city through its budget process and identify areas to operate more efficiently than Teresa,” said Buckley.

Marshall, O’Neill Join ClearEdge

Philip Marshall and Martin O’Neill have joined ClearEdge IT Solutions, of Jessup, as the director of programs and as chief operating officer, respectively. Marshall comes to ClearEdge after a long career with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Department of Defense in varying leadership capacities; O’Neill was most recently founder and principal of The Alternative Board – Baltimore Washington Corridor, an executive coaching firm.

HCC President Named 2018 Influential Marylander

Kate Hetherington, president of Howard Community College (HCC), has been selected by The Daily Record (TDR) to receive its 2018 Influential Maryland award. She is one of 57 Marylanders cited by TDR’s editors for leadership and significant contributions to their fields.

LHS Names New Executive Director

The Laurel Historical Society (LHS) has selected Ann Bennett as its new executive director. Bennett has more than 20 years’ experience working in museums, education and archaeology. She brings to the LHS hands-on experience in areas such as education, grants, volunteer management, exhibits and collections management.

Crosby Hires O’Connor, Smith

Crosby Marketing Communications, of Annapolis, has hired Juliet O’Connor and Taylor Smith as social media specialists. O’Connor joins Crosby from Planit, in Baltimore; Smith joins Crosby from Nashville agency MP&F Public Relations.

Monarch’s Carnaghan: Teacher

of the Year Finalist

Monarch Global Academy eighth grade teacher Heather Carnaghan is among the five finalists for the 2018 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. She teaches and writes curriculum for the Laurel school’s Collaborative Student Inquiry. The winner will be named at the BWI Marriott in Linthicum on April 25.

Loyola’s Getz Named Among

Top 100 Women

Kathleen Getz, dean of Loyola University Maryland’s Sellinger School of Business and Management, was named among The Daily Record’s Top 100 Women. Getz has more than 27 years of experience in business education.

HCC’s Bard Honored

The American Association of Community Colleges has selected Professor Luda Bard, who teaches biology at Howard Community College (HCC), as one of its 50 recipients of the inaugural Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty designation. Bard is one of three Maryland community college professors to be honored this year.

Howard’s Oldham Among

TDR Top 100

Howard County Deputy State’s Attorney Kim Oldham has been selected as one of Maryland’s Top 100 Women by The Daily Record. Oldham is a veteran prosecutor in the Circuit Court, where she has prosecuted felony cases that include homicides, sexual child abuse, kidnapping, armed robberies, narcotics and property crimes.

Laurel Appoints New Chief

Health Officer

Mayor Craig Moe has appointed Dr. Uzochukwu Unegbu as the City of Laurel’s chief health officer. Unegbu comes to the position with credentials as a family medicine doctor in Laurel, and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including UM Laurel Regional Hospital and UM Prince George’s Hospital Center.

BB&T’s Sollers Named Mrs. District of Columbia United States

Local commercial banker Su Joing Sollers was recently crowned Mrs. District of Columbia United States at the Crowe Plaza, in Annapolis. The telecast aired live on Pageant Planet Live. She works for BB&T Bank, in Columbia.

Padgett Honored by TDR

Suzi Padgett has been honored as a Distinguished Real Estate Agent by The Daily Record. Padgett runs Long & Foster Real Estate’s Columbia office and was recognized for her integrity, professionalism and commitment to mentoring.

UM CMG Announces

Wilson as COO

University of Maryland Community Medical Group (UM CMG) has named Michele Wilson chief operating officer (COO) of the University of Maryland Medical System-owned network of more than 300 primary care physicians, specialists and advanced practice clinicians. Wilson has served as vice president of operations for the Southern Region, which includes the Eastern Shore, Anne Arundel and Charles counties, and Baltimore City.

McKnew Saluted by MHLA

Chef Charles McKnew, of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Annapolis, recently received the Stars of the Industry Manager of the Year award. It was presented by the Maryland Hotel & Lodging Association (MHLA).

Boyd Appointed to

Commission for Women

Meg Boyd, executive director of the Howard County Conservancy, has been appointed to the Howard County Commission for Women. Established in 1980, the commission conduct studies, reviews progress, recommends action and carries on activities to support its purpose.

Francis Gibson Goes National

Beverly Francis Gibson has accepted a position as president/CEO with the national office of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America. She has more than 20 years of nonprofit experience in fundraising, grantwriting, strategic planning, board development and special events planning.