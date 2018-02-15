Kittleman Announces Director for Howard Finance Department

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman has announced the appointment of Janet Irvin to lead the county’s Department of Finance. Since 2013, Irvin has served as chief financial officer for the Maryland Environmental Service (MES), in Millersville.

MES Names Wojton

The Maryland Environmental Service (MES) has named Beth Wojton deputy director. She will serve as chief operating officer for the organization and as a member of its board of directors. Wojton was promoted from her recent position as MES chief of staff.

CA Hires Sewell-Williams to

Head Columbia Archives

Columbia Association (CA) has hired Lela Sewell-Williams as the new manager of the Columbia Archives. She has worked for two decades as an archivist. She was the first archivist at South Carolina State University, a manuscripts librarian at The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture of the New York Public Library and the initiator and project archivist for The Schomburg Center’s Hip-Hop Archive Project.

HCCEF Announces New

Board Members

The Howard Community College Educational Foundation (HCCEF) appointed two new members to the board of directors, Charlie Camp and Nancy Calder. Camp is a vice president for M&T Bank and oversees the Howard County Business Banking group; Calder serves as the program director and chair for Howard Community College’s fully accredited Medical Laboratory Technician Program.

MUIH Adds Two Therapists

The Natural Care Center at Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) has added two licensed medical and therapeutic massage therapists to its staff. They are Myron Kimble-Marvel, who is working on an M.S. in clinical herbalism at MUIH; and Jessica Smith, a Dr. Vodder School International Certified Lymphatic Decongestion therapist.

The Columbia Bank Names

Local Branch Manager

Kevin Jordan was named branch manager at The Columbia Bank’s Gateway Plaza office. He comes to the bank from SunTrust Bank, where he held the same title.

Ellison Joins impactHR as

Senior Consultant

impactHR, of Columbia, has hired Tracey Ellison as senior HR consultant, client services. She has more than 20 years of leadership experience in health care, banking, insurance and consulting, most recently as a vice president for Carroll Hospital.

Champion Realty CEO

Named to Power List

For the fourth time since 2014, Champion Realty President and CEO Jon Coile has been named to the Swanepoel Power 200 list of the most influential people in residential real estate. This year, he checked in at number 165; more than 3,000 executives were considered for inclusion on the 2018 list.