Peak Technologies acquires DBK Concepts

Sole Source Capital, of Dallas, an industrial-focused private equity firm, announced that its portfolio company, Columbia-based Peak Technologies, an outsourced IT and hardware provider of barcoding and data collection solutions to customers across North America, has acquired DBK Concepts. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of DBK marks Sole Source’s 10th investment in the automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) space. Sole Source has supported Peak Technologies in three prior add-on acquisitions including Optical Phusion, Inovity and Bar Code Direct.

Headquartered in Miami, DBK is a provider of end-to-end AIDC software solutions and repair services for many leading U.S. companies. The company provides both new equipment sales and repair/refurbishment services to large, enterprise customers in the grocery, consumer, retail, and supply chain/logistics end markets.

Peak Technologies supplies industry-leading automated data collection solutions to Fortune 500 customers along with small and medium-sized businesses that enable them to become more efficient and responsive to their customers. The acquisition of DBK provides Peak Technologies with a robust in-house service and repair capability as well as expands its range of products.

“We are pleased to welcome DBK to the Peak Technologies’ family of companies. DBK’s aftermarket service expertise will broaden Peak’s capabilities and allow us to be a full-service provider to our customers,” said Juliann Larimer, chairperson of Peak Technologies.