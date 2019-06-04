Patapsco Heritage Greenway offers business ‘team building’ program

Patapsco Heritage Greenway (PHG) is offering a new program designed for local businesses and organizations looking for a unique staff bonding and service opportunity in their community.

PHG’s Team Building Opportunity (TBO) program creates a custom program for each group to engage in environmental stewardship as a team.

These events will focus on several areas of environmental stewardship, including tree plantings, stream clean ups, and invasive plant removals. Groups may request a specific type of event if desired and will be matched with a site in the Patapsco Valley.

PHG staff will provide TBO participants with appropriate safety and work materials, as well as encourage team building or friendly competition throughout the day.

Event costs begin at $500 but vary with size of the event and type of activity.

Due to weather concerns, Fall and Spring are the most common targets for scheduling, although exceptions can be made if necessary.

Stream Cleanup events offer an opportunity for groups to work together removing trash and litter from our local water ways.

This engaging outing for staff is an important piece of cleaning up the Patapsco watershed. This event can be as physically demanding as desired, and often requires team work and problem solving to complete tasks.

Invasive plant removal events help combat a growing problem in our local ecosystems created by introducing foreign species to a new environment. Removing invasive plants can vary from an easy pulling of plants, to a test of endurance cutting vines off trees as requested.

Tree plantings offer a simple way to create visible and lasting change in our local community. With some physical labor required, tree planting is a simple process to learn as your staff is guided by our event leaders.

For more information, visit www.patapsco.org/environment/team-building-opportunities/