Next week, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will be installing a new navigational light on the bridge over the Severn River, in Annapolis. The navigational beacon is necessary and critical for marine vessels. The work began on Monday, Dec. 17 and will continue each night until 5 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20.

Motorists can expect single and double right lane closures between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. MDOT SHA’s contractor is Joseph B. Fay Co., of Glen Burnie.