Orbis wins multi-year contract to provide system development services to the U.S. GPO

Orbis Technologies, of Annapolis, which markets Component Content Management Software (CCMS), services and solutions, has been awarded a large, multi-year contract to support the development of a world-class custom Component Content Management System for the U.S. Government Publishing Office (GPO). The solution will leverage Orbis’ unique experience in XML content management systems, our experience developing MarkLogic NoSQL database, and extensive experience in building semantic data platforms.

“Orbis Technologies is proud to support GPO and their XPub program. Our team is uniquely qualified to deliver an optimal, custom solution to the US Government Publishing Office based on our extensive work with leading publishers worldwide,” said Brian Ippolito, president and CEO of Orbis Technologies.

