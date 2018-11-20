Home Technology Orbis Technologies Wins DoD Contract

Orbis Technologies Wins DoD Contract

By
The Business Monthly
-
75
0

Orbis Technologies, of Annapolis, has been awarded a contract from the Department of Defense (DoD) to deliver an enterprise level automated security workflow and universal sign-on solution, which will save a significant amount of time and effort logging on and off the DoD system, and more time conducting mission support and analysis activities to provide a better and more accurate view of the data they are processing.

It will also significantly improve the overall security posture of the organization.

