One-to-One School Expands

Families of middle and high school students seeking an engaging learning experience for their children now have the opportunity with the opening of Fusion Academy in Columbia. The one-to-one private school – one student and one teacher per classroom – customizes every aspect of the educational experience for students in grades 6-12 and currently operates more than 50 other campuses in the United States, including six in the region.

Fusion, which also operates a campus in Rockville, said that families in Columbia have demonstrated significant interest in educational options that offer flexibility, customization, pacing and personalized learning options.

In addition to featuring a one-to-one approach, Fusion also offers customized scheduling to meet the growing demands students face outside of school. Fusion’s learning model takes a holistic approach with each student, focusing on their emotional and social well-being, in addition to academics.

Nicole Weston, Fusion Academy Columbia Head of School, has been in education for more than 20 years. Prior to joining Fusion’s other campus in Washington, D.C., as assistant director in 2016, Weston was an administrator for a private school startup in Montgomery County.